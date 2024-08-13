Home > Small Changes > Living The Number of Products Containing PFAS Is Troublingly Long — Here's a Comprehensive List If you can, opt to avoid these brands and choose safer, more eco-friendly products. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 13 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The terrifying abundance of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — better known as PFAS — means they are largely unavoidable in our everyday lives. PFAS have been nicknamed "forever chemicals" due to the extreme difficulty of breaking them down safely and their ability to biodegrade naturally. To this point, our exposure to PFAS has been inescapable, though lawmakers are making progress.

Progress, of course, is gradual. Companies seeking to produce goods as cheaply as possible still get exposed on a seemingly weekly basis for products testing positive for containing PFAS despite their marketing claims. It isn't just low-end products from suspect retailers, either: your favorite influencer or celebrity has probably taken a photo wearing a luxury product containing PFAS. All that said, let's review products containing PFAS so you can best protect your health.

Here's a list of products with PFAS:

If you find a pair of period-proof polyester activewear that is certain to be free of contaminants, consider yourself lucky. In fact, the activewear industry is an enormous culprit in massively producing luxury wear that contains PFAS: Lululemon leggings have tested positive for PFAS

Athleta, Gaiam, Old Navy, and Vuori activewear have also returned positive PFAS tests from EPA-certified labs

Other activewear products containing synthetic materials like polyester may also contain PFAS

What products have the most PFAS?