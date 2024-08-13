Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Living

The Number of Products Containing PFAS Is Troublingly Long — Here's a Comprehensive List

If you can, opt to avoid these brands and choose safer, more eco-friendly products.

Jamie Bichelman - Author
By

Published Aug. 13 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET

A group of Teflon-coated pans are on display for sale in a market.
Source: iStock

The terrifying abundance of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — better known as PFAS — means they are largely unavoidable in our everyday lives. PFAS have been nicknamed "forever chemicals" due to the extreme difficulty of breaking them down safely and their ability to biodegrade naturally.

To this point, our exposure to PFAS has been inescapable, though lawmakers are making progress.

Article continues below advertisement

Progress, of course, is gradual. Companies seeking to produce goods as cheaply as possible still get exposed on a seemingly weekly basis for products testing positive for containing PFAS despite their marketing claims. It isn't just low-end products from suspect retailers, either: your favorite influencer or celebrity has probably taken a photo wearing a luxury product containing PFAS.

All that said, let's review products containing PFAS so you can best protect your health.

Here's a list of products with PFAS:

Four women stand together in exercise clothes containing PFAS while holding PFAS-containing yoga mats.
Source: iStock

If you find a pair of period-proof polyester activewear that is certain to be free of contaminants, consider yourself lucky. In fact, the activewear industry is an enormous culprit in massively producing luxury wear that contains PFAS:

Article continues below advertisement

It may be safer, though, to exercise in organic cotton apparel, per National Geographic. However, an extensive number of PFAS-containing items still exist in our everyday lives, including:

A woman inspects the label of a healthcare product inside a pharmacy.
Source: iStock
Article continues below advertisement

What products have the most PFAS?

Unfortunately, some of the items that come in closest contact with our bodies, and especially our intimate areas, contain PFAS. The largest culprits include:

If those personal products containing PFAS aren't scary enough, the detection of PFAS in the following environments should be downright terrifying:

As a result of the ubiquity of PFAS in our environment, the products we use and wear, and the health and beauty products we so frequently use on our bodies, PFAS have been detected in a staggering 100 percent of breast milk samples.

The Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. has appeared just as alarmed as we are in recent years, seeking to revise the standard for what is deemed a "healthy" level of PFAS in drinking water, as well as food containers and other items.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Your Baby Wipes Could Contain Toxic Chemicals — Try These PFAS-Free Brands Instead

PFAS Are All Over the World — How These "Forever Chemicals" Can Harm Your Health

These 5 PFAS-Free Air Fryers Let You Cook Healthier, Nontoxic Meals — Minus the Teflon

Latest Living News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.