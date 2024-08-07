Home > Big Impact > PFAS These 5 PFAS-Free Air Fryers Let You Cook Healthier, Nontoxic Meals — Minus the Teflon These air fryers and air fryer ovens ditch the Teflon and use nontoxic ceramic coatings and even glass to make sure no chemicals leach into your food. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 7 2024, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Our Place

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

We've all heard about the health benefits of air fryers. They allow foods to contain less calories, oil, and fat, while still getting crispy. But here's what gets lost in the sauce: many traditional air fryers have non-stick coatings made of Teflon, which contain PFAS, those dreaded forever chemicals and known carcinogens.

Article continues below advertisement

These and other potentially toxic chemicals can leach into your foods, especially when you're cooking at high temperatures. Needless to say, this kind of defeats the purpose of an air fryer. But the good news is you don't have to give up the air fryer life — you can just make the switch to a PFAS-free air fryer.

The 5 best PFAS-free air fryers:

Article continues below advertisement

All five of these air fryers bring the benefits that everyone is buzzing about. They allow home chefs to use about 80 percent less oil than traditional fryers, because they primarily use hot air to cook. They result in crispier foods prepared in less time than conventional ovens. They can cook everything from veggies to pizzas to baked goods — and, yes, fries! Some are basket-style, others are toaster ovens, and one even performs 14 functions in one easy-to-clean unit. Here's the scoop on the best PFAS-free air fryers.

Nuwave Brio Plus 8 QT Air Fryer

Looking for a mid-sized, basket-style air fryer with a non-stick ceramic coating that's fully food-safe? Meet the beloved Nuwave Brio Plus, an 8-quart air fryer with a smart digital touchscreen you can adjust from 50 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for precise temperature control. This versatile air fryer includes 100 pre-programmed recipes, 50 memory slots for custom recipes, and five cooking functions: air fry, bake, roast, grill, and dehydrate. The powerful 1800-watt heating element ensures quick and even cooking, while the integrated digital temperature probe prevents overcooking. The NuWave Brio Plus also has a unique rotisserie option. "This is my first air fryer and I absolutely LOVE IT!!! It is so easy to use and to clean," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Article continues below advertisement

AROMA 3 QT Glass Air Fryer

The AROMA Glass Air Fryer is a countertop convection oven with powerful 360°Crispy air flow technology to deliver even and efficient cooking. But take a closer look at this chic air fryer: instead of ceramic, it uses a unique glass design that lets you watch your food as it cooks. And needless to say, that glass basket is PFAS-free. With adjustable temperature controls and multiple cooking presets, it can fry, roast, bake, and grill. Its easy-to-use digital interface makes it beginner-friendly, while the compact design is perfect if you don't have a ton of countertop real estate to spare. One fan wrote, "This little guy is awesome! I use it at least 4 times a week. My counter space is limited so it’s perfect. My cooking skills need work so the glass is perfect. My kitchen is pink and white so it’s perfect. I’ve had zero heating issues so it’s perfect. Did I mention I think it’s perfect?"

GreenLife 1 Liter Countertop Toaster Oven Air Fryer

An air fryer toaster oven is a brilliant hybrid, and we recommend the GreenLife Countertop Air Fryer Oven with its large glass window and a stainless steel construction. It uses a non-stick ceramic coating derived from sand, so of it's free from PFAS as well as equally toxic PFOA, lead, and cadmium. The adjustable temperature control allows for chef's kiss-worthy cooking up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This versatile appliance isn't just an air fryer and toaster. It also bakes and broils, so it can make everything from appetizers to dessert. Choose from green (pictured), pink, or stainless steel. Love the retro color. Works well and saves a ton of energy. Easily and efficiently made garlic bread in less than 10 minutes vs. 25 minutes (preheat to bake). I highly recommend," wrote a shopper.

Article continues below advertisement

Our Place 12L Wonder Oven

This retro-looking cutie — which comes in blue and several other fun colors — is the Our Place Wonder Oven, a versatile 10-in-1 countertop oven and air fryer that has zero PFAS, PFOA, or PTF chemicals. Its cooking modes include air fry, bake, roast, broil, toast, reheat, dehydrate, keep warm, convection, and proof. The spacious oven can accommodate a 12-inch pizza or a 4.5-pound chicken, making it suitable for family meals. Our Place lets you try it for 100 days before committing (spoiler alert: you definitely will commit). "Best purchase I've ever made. I rarely use my microwave and conventional oven now," a customer raved.

Instant Omni Pro 19QT/18L Toaster Oven Air Fryer