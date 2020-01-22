We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Which Cookware Is Best for Your Health and the Environment?

When looking to purchase environmentally-friendly and safe cookware, there are so many things to take into account: Are the pots and pans non-toxic? Non-stick? Plastic-free? Easy to clean? Made ethically? And of course, will they do a good job of actually cooking? In my experience, a lot of cookware only ticks a few boxes on my mental checklist of attributes that make up a perfect pot or pan. So a while ago, my Type A/nerdy self started fantasizing about turning that mental list into an actual list, and ranking a few of the most popular types of cookware to see which is best.

After several years of casually stressing over the safety of the pots and pans in my cabinet, I have finally done all the research and begun transitioning my collection towards being as safe for the environment and my health as possible. So read on to see how five popular types of pots and pans stack up (pun intended) in terms of function, toxicity, environmental impact, and more.

5. Non-Stick Teflon Pots and Pans

non-stick-pan-1579644827824.jpg
Source: istock

Ever wonder exactly what makes non-stick Teflon pots and pans non-stick? Non-stick pans are typically made from metal and coated with a variety of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), namely a synthetic polymer called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly referred to as Teflon. Basically, it’s a fluorinated plastic coating that helps prevent your food from sticking to the pan and burning. This makes cooking with (and cleaning) non-stick pans pretty easy, and it also helps make many non-stick pans affordable.

However, the safety of cooking with Teflon pans is a hot-button issue. PFAS are toxic chemicals that are linked to cancer, and can persist in your body for decades, according to Earthjustice. Additionally, PFAS is a significant contaminant in drinking water across the U.S., because the chemical can persist in the environment for thousands of years, according to Fortune.