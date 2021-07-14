EPA May Soon Classify PFAS, aka "Forever Chemicals," as Drinking Water Contaminants

PFAS chemicals, infamously known as “forever chemicals,” are present all around us — including in our drinking water. And after years of experts and environmentalists pointing this out (as well as the dangers PFAS pose), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) may finally do something about PFAS in drinking water in the U.S.

However, it could take a while — not to mention, the EPA’s history with regulating PFAS in the environment has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Keep reading for all the details.

The EPA may finally set limits on PFAS content in drinking water.

As of now, there are no federal limits on PFAS concentrations in drinking water in the U.S., though a few states do have rules regulating “fewer than 10” kinds of PFAS chemicals, as per The Guardian. There are 9,252 PFAS chemicals in existence, and PFAS chemicals contaminate drinking water at about 1,400 sites across 49 states, affecting more than 110 million Americans, according to the EPA — so regulating under 10 of them in just several states is certainly not enough.

But this week, the EPA revealed that it may implement a new policy that would set limits on PFAS content in drinking water, as reported by The Guardian. Specifically, the EPA is considering including PFAS on the agency's list of water contaminants, as per Wyoming Public Media.

Article continues below advertisement

The EPA hasn’t shared many details about this possibility, and The Guardian notes that this announcement is just the first step in a process that will likely take several years. That said, Anna Reade, the NRDC's lead PFAS scientist, told Wyoming Public Media that this is a "really promising move from the federal level."

Just a start, and years late. https://t.co/q1kbLUcbBM — Ken Cook (@EWGPrez) July 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

That said, the Biden administration’s EPA has made several efforts to combat PFAS pollution since arriving in the White House in January 2021. For example, in May 2021, the EPA updated the Drinking Water Treatability Database to include PFAS treatment options and “references,” which was meant to help entities that manage water across the nation make better choices regarding PFAS management — but this vague guide doesn’t do much to hold the EPA accountable.

And in April 2021, EPA Administrator Michael Regan created the “EPA Council on PFAS,” which aims to "ultimately reduce the potential risks" that PFAS chemicals present. However, this council will also work slowly — its strategy for safeguarding water, air, and land across the U.S. is a “multi-year” one that will roll out between now and 2025.

Article continues below advertisement