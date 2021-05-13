Also known as PFAS, forever chemicals can contaminate pretty much everything around us — and two new reports have detected forever chemicals in surprising places.

Keep reading to learn a bit about forever chemicals, how you can avoid exposure, and these two new alarming pieces of news.

A May 2021 study tested breast milk for forever chemicals, and detected worrisome amounts in each sample. Additionally, a new report revealed that massive chemical companies that use PFAS in their food packaging have hid information regarding just how dangerous these chemicals are for years.

The organization adds that PFAS exposure has been linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and reproductive and developmental issues, among other health issues.

There are over 9,000 known PFAS compounds — 600 of which U.S. manufacturers use in products, the news outlet adds. Humans are exposed to PFAS constantly — they are found in our food (due to PFAS building up in crops and livestock, as well as PFAS being used in food packaging), the air and dust in our homes (via cleaning products), in our drinking water (affecting an estimated 6 million Americans), and in various personal products (such as cosmetics, cleaning products, and cookware), as per Toxic-Free Future.

Forever chemicals are a nickname for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). According to Scientific American, PFAS have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because their chemical makeup prevents them from safely breaking down in the environment the way other chemicals do. Forever chemicals are persistent in the environment, people, and animals, and can last in our bodies for years , according to Toxic-Free Future.

Forever chemicals have been detected in breast milk.

Our new study found #PFAS chemicals in 100% of moms' breast milk.



Companies put them in many everyday products—contaminating people from manufacture to use to disposal.



To protect babies, states, Congress and companies must #BanPFAS!



WATCH THE VIDEO: https://t.co/L31RmI41zq — Toxic-Free Future (@ToxFreeFuture) May 13, 2021

Scientists from Toxic-Free Future, Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Indiana University, and the University of Washington published a study on the impact of PFAS in breast milk in the journal Environmental Science & Technology on May 13, 2021. The study analyzed breast milk samples taken from 50 mothers in the U.S. for 39 different PFAS, and unfortunately, 16 of the 39 PFAS were detected in all 50 samples tested. And that means that babies are ingesting these forever chemicals via their mothers’ breast milk.

Additionally, the researchers observed that the concentration of forever chemicals in breast milk doubles about every four years, as noted by Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families. The scientists behind the study blame this issue on the corporations who use PFAS in their products, as well as the U.S. government, because there are no sufficient federal laws preventing the use of PFAS in various products.

“These findings make it clear that the switch to newer PFAS over the last decade didn’t solve the problem,” said Indiana University scientist and study co-author Dr. Amina Salamova, as per Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families. “This study provides more evidence that current-use PFAS are building up in people.”

Study finds alarming levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in US mothers’ breast milk https://t.co/vDOD98zWzk — The Guardian (@guardian) May 13, 2021

“It’s time for more states and the federal government to follow the lead of Washington state and ban PFAS and other equally dangerous classes of chemicals in products, especially when safer alternatives are found,” added Laurie Valeriano, executive director of Toxic-Free Future. “Prevention-based policies are critical to ending this harmful and unnecessary contamination of our most precious resources—from breast milk to drinking water.”

