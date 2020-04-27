What Is Greenwashing? Greenwashing for Beginners

What other greenwashing claims should you be aware of? Anything that claims its “recyclable” or made from recyclable materials without any qualifications sounds suspiciously like greenwashing (also be aware when only a percentage of the product is made from “recycled” materials — ask yourself what the remaining percentage is made from).

Greenwashing could mean unclear labeling — is the package recyclable or is the product itself? — or false statements — like a bottle that says “made from recyclable materials” but the cap isn’t actually. Trash bags labeled recyclable are also a deceptive form of greenwashing since there is no separation of recyclable trash bags from actual trash at the landfill or incinerator. Because of this, trash bags often go where the trash goes rather than being recycled, even if they technically can be. Also, be wary of statements like, “50 percent more recycled content than before.” This is another unclear statement promoting false impressions. The manufacturer may have upped the amount of recycled fibers by 1 percent and that’s enough to claim significant increase of recycled fibers. Not actually what it’s promising, now is it?