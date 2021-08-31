"Forever Chemicals" Detected in Kindergarten Classrooms' Air and Carpets

A new study has found that toxic #PFAS found in indoor & household products such as carpet are contaminating inclosed spaces "at alarming rates" https://t.co/PYWKu2uL89

PFAS chemicals present a number of potential health issues — exposure has been connected to cancer, hormone disruption, kidney and liver toxicity, immune system damage (and poor vaccine response in children), and reproductive and developmental toxicity, as per Toxic Free Future.

Since children are still developing, it’s important to reduce their PFAS exposure whenever possible — fortunately, there are a few ways to do so.