"Forever Chemicals" Detected in Waterways Across the U.S. in New Survey

For the organization’s research on PFAS, it tested 114 waterways across 34 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. In the end, they detected PFAS in 95 of the 114 waterways, for a total of 83 percent. And, many of the PFAS levels detected surpassed limits set by either the respective state or the federal government.

According to a post by Waterkeeper Alliance on Instagram, the organization partnered with 113 U.S. Waterkeeper groups to compile all of the research for the report, which was conducted this summer.