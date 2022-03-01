10 of Our Favorite Eco-Conscious Celebrities and Famous Families

We just can’t help it… when we find out a celebrity is eco-conscious in some way, it makes us love them a little bit more. Whether they found a sustainable brand, work with a climate initiative, promote sustainable living or eating a plant-based diet, or participate in climate change protests, celebrity platforms hold a lot of power to inspire their fans to follow in their footsteps and start living more sustainably.

So, we rounded up 10 of our favorite eco celebrities and famous families out there, all of whom use their voices to advocate for the planet in different ways.