Is Boxed Water Actually Better? Here’s What You Should Know

The pre-packaged water industry has been booming with new brands, and each one has a mission to quench the thirst of consumers more sustainably than plastic bottles. And in theory, this sounds fantastic.

Supposedly, companies like Boxed Water Is Better make their cardboard by sourcing trees from sustainable forests, as trees are renewable while plastics aren't. These companies also claim that it's easier to transport more cartons in large quantities, lowering transportation emissions.