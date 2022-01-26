Rihanna’s Foundation Pledges $15 Million to Climate Justice Organizations

In August 2021, Forbes estimated that Rihanna had a net worth of $1.7 billion, making her a billionaire — and a self-made one, at that. The magazine found that an estimated $1.4 billion of Rihanna’s worth is attributable to her 50 percent stake in her cruelty-free cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which is known for eco-friendly skincare products, setting a new standard for diversity in the beauty industry, and of course, Rihanna’s perfume, aka the Fenty Eau de Parfum. Her music career and lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, are responsible for much of the rest of her fortune.