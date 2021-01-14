Next Global Climate Strike Announced for March 2021: Everything We Know

Whether the marches will be in-person or online likely depend on coronavirus rates, lockdowns, and vaccinations in each city. Interestingly, Fridays for Future’s press release did not address this matter when announcing the strike.

But if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that life during a pandemic is uncertain. So with the event more than two months away, it may be too soon to tell which cities will safely be able to strike in-person. But fortunately, Thunberg and many other young climate activists have been striking for the climate digitally since March 2020. So even if it’s unsafe to strike in-person where you live, there are sure to be livestreams of activists making speeches that day.