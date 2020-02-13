We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Community > Sustainable Living
what-is-the-green-new-deal-1581614269077.jpg
Source: iStock

What Is the Green New Deal?

By

The Green New Deal has been around for some time, with origins stemming back as far as the early 2000s. However, a new, invigorated version of the Green New Deal was introduced about a year ago from some of the newest (and youngest) members elected into Congress. You’ve likely heard the term Green New Deal thrown around a bunch — after all, cities like Los Angeles and New York have since passed their own Green New Deals after becoming inspired by the federal-level one most recently re-initiated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.