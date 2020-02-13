What Is the Green New Deal?

One such criticism comes from President Donald Trump, who claimed the Green New Deal would cost $100 trillion. Those who support the plan — including Ocasio-Cortez — concede that it will be expensive, but also pose that climate change could be just as expensive, if not fatal to humans and life as we know it. Ocasio-Cortez has also said that since a massive goal of the Green New Deal is to balance out economic inequalities and injustices, the amount of economic growth it could cause could potentially end up paying for the initial expenses in the long run.

For now, it’s impossible to put a specific price tag on the Green New Deal, though according to a New York Times article, some local green legislation does suggest some indicators.