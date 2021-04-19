Logo
Celebrity Green Investments
From Leonardo DiCaprio to Meghan Markle, These Celebs Have Made Sustainable Investments

Apr. 19 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Making sustainable investments is becoming increasingly popular — especially among Hollywood's finest. For the last several years, known climate activist and Titanic star, Leonardo DiCaprio, has been investing in various small environmentally-focused start-ups, and at end of 2020, Meghan Markle decided to invest in a Los Angeles-based vegan coffee company.

Here are seven celebrities who have put their money where their mouths are by investing in socially-conscious companies. We definitely need more stars like these.

Pharrell Williams

Not only is Pharrell "happy," but he's also eco-friendly! The former N.E.R.D. singer and hat aficionado is an owner and investor in Bionic Yarn, a New York-based textile company that focuses on upcycling discarded materials, according to NME. The company sells and produces fabric made from of recycled plastic bottles.

Beyoncé

It seems as though Queen B can truly do it all — in addition to singing, dancing, and simply slaying, the "Formation" singer is also a mindful investor. In 2016, Beyoncé invested in vegan beverage company, WTRMLN WTR, which limits food waste by diverting food waste, according to USA TODAY. The company uses "discarded watermelons" that are tossed for having blemishes or bruises to make delicious watermelon water. Who knew we could be any more "crazy in love"? 

Meghan Markle

As previously mentioned, in December 2020, Meghan Markle added "sustainable investor" to her resume. The former Suits actress threw a good chunk of change to vegan beverage company Clevr Blends, which famously created the world's first instant oat milk latte. 

Cate Blanchett

Australian Oscar-winning actress, Cate Blanchett, invested in the famous Sydney Theater Company alongside her husband, Andrew Upton, to fund a massive green energy project, involving the installation of 1,900 solar panels to the Wharf Theater at Sydney's Walsh Bay, according to CNBC. Today, the panels provide 70 percent of the theater's power. She was also involved with advocating for the theater to reuse and recycle old props and costumes.

Bono

Back in 2016, U2 frontman Bono became a sustainable investor and decided to create The Rise Fund, according to the Wall Street Journal, alongside his management company, TPG. The Rise Fund is an environmental and socially conscious investment company with 25 mindful investments under its belt as of publication. Right now, it's also aiming to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio might honestly be the face of Hollywood's sustainable investors. The Wolf of Wall Street actor has invested in Beyond Meat, a lab-grown diamond manufacturer called Diamond Foundry, a rainforest conservation-focused tea company called Runa, a sustainable tech company called Rubicon, an eco-friendly meal prep company called Love The Wild, and sustainable bank Aspiration, according to Tech Crunch. He also just invested in dairy-free ice cream company, Perfect Day, as per Veg News.

John Legend

Singer-songwriter, John Legend, may be known for his incredible Christmas albums and soulful jams, but he's also one of many to invest in Thrive Market, according to Forbes. Thrive is an all-natural and organic e-commerce grocery platform that focuses on providing better wages to farmers while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

