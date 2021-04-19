From Leonardo DiCaprio to Meghan Markle, These Celebs Have Made Sustainable Investments

It seems as though Queen B can truly do it all — in addition to singing, dancing, and simply slaying, the "Formation" singer is also a mindful investor. In 2016, Beyoncé invested in vegan beverage company, WTRMLN WTR, which limits food waste by diverting food waste, according to USA TODAY. The company uses "discarded watermelons" that are tossed for having blemishes or bruises to make delicious watermelon water. Who knew we could be any more "crazy in love"?