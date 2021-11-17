Is Billie Eilish Vegan? The Singer Recently Released a Vegan Perfume

Eilish has spoken about her veganism on several occasions and answered questions as to her reasons for doing so. In 2018, she responded to a question on Tumblr stating, “I went vegan like four years ago. There were a lot of reasons. I love animals and I just think there’s no point in creating something out of an animal when the animal is already there. Leave animals alone. Damn. Also, I’m lactose intolerant and dairy is horrible for your skin and my skin is very aware of that.”