Afro-Vegan Society's "Veguary" Pledge Celebrates Plant-Based Living During Black History Month

Veganuary 2022 has come and gone… so make way for Veguary!

It’s true, Veguary is a thing, albeit lesser known than Veganuary — and the holiday not only encourages people to go vegan for a month, but it also celebrates Black history, progress, and changemakers. Read on to learn about Veguary and it’s fantastic mission, plus the details on how to observe either Veganuary or Veguary (aka try out a plant-based diet with free support) after January and February have come and gone.