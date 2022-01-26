Read an Excerpt From 'Green Living,' a New Book From Green Matters

The news is grim indeed, but while the biggest changes will have to come from the governments of the world, it is possible for each of us as individuals to make changes in our own lives that can have a meaningful impact on these formidable problems. We can each make meaningful change, but no single person can solve the climate crisis. We’re going to need to work with corporations and oil companies to solve this disaster. And while some people share more of the blame than others for our current predicament, it is only through solidarity that we’ll be able to solve this problem.