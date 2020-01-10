Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance Donates $3 Million to Help Australia Wildfires

View this post on Instagram

Earth Alliance, created in 2019 by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has launched the #AustraliaWildfireFund, a $3 million commitment to assist critical firefighting efforts, aid local communities most affected by the wildfires, enable wildlife rescue and recovery, and support the long term restoration of unique ecosystems, with partners @aussieark @bushheritageaus @wireswildliferescue @emersoncollective @global_wildlife_conservation @oxygenseven. Join us in supporting these critical efforts -- please see the link in our bio to donate. #AustraliaFires Photos by Brad Fleet, Wolter Peeters/The Sydney Morning Herald