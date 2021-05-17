From Jaden Smith to Danny Trejo, These Celebrities Have Opened Their Own Vegan Restaurants

Jaden Smith's philanthropic I Love You truck is about to open as a full restaurant, according to VegNews. The musician's new eatery is fully plant-based, and will continue helping feed Los Angeles' homeless community in Skid Row, as his truck has since it first opened in 2019.

“It’s for homeless people to get free food,” Smith said. “But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”