Logo
Home > News > Veganism
Vegan Celebrity Restaurants
Source: Getty Images

From Jaden Smith to Danny Trejo, These Celebrities Have Opened Their Own Vegan Restaurants

By

May. 17 2021, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

As more and more celebrities are starting to cut out animal products and abide by vegan diets, many of them are putting their money where their mouths are, by investing in and opening their own plant-based restaurants across the U.S. Now we can finally eat like the stars do, and enjoy the delicious animal-free dishes they do — check out a few of our favorite celebrity-owned vegan restaurants, below.

Article continues below advertisement

I Love You — Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith's philanthropic I Love You truck is about to open as a full restaurant, according to VegNews. The musician's new eatery is fully plant-based, and will continue helping feed Los Angeles' homeless community in Skid Row, as his truck has since it first opened in 2019.

“It’s for homeless people to get free food,” Smith said. “But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Little Pine — Moby

Famous musician, songwriter, singer, producer, and animal rights activist Moby opened a nonprofit bar and restaurant called Little Pine, according to Money. Located in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, it's considered a staple by many, and it donates 100 percent of the profits to various animal rights organizations. It was named Restaurant of the Year by VegNews in 2016, and Best of LA by VegOut in 2019 — needless to say, it's a must try.

Article continues below advertisement

Trejo's Tacos — Danny Trejo

From Machete to Spy Kids, Danny Trejo has won our hearts in countless movies over the last several decades — but now, he's winning over our stomachs with his Los Angeles taco chain called Trejo's Tacos. Even though the restaurants are not fully vegan, Trejo's Tacos locations all serve up next-level vegan tacos, amazing homemade salsa, and Trejo's own home-brewed beer called Cerveca, according to Eat This, Not That.

Article continues below advertisement

VTree — Nick Cannon

In May 2020, longtime actor, rapper, comedian, and host Nick Cannon opened Los Angeles' VTree, a plant-based soul food restaurant located inside of Yamashiro, a Hollywood Hills Japanese restaurant, according to LiveKindly. He opened the restaurant in collaboration with Chef Velvet, and together, they serve up “soulFULL plant-based cuisine," offering some seriously mouth-watering options like BBQ Ribz, Cajun Shrimp, Original Fried Drumsticks, and Chic’n and Waffles.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan Mob — Toriano Gordon

In 2020, rapper-turned-restauranteur, Toriano Gordon, opened his own plant-based BBQ and soul food eatery called Vegan Mob, which is based in Oakland, Calif. According to Grist, the musician initially ditched meat products to improve his health, but he soon realized going fully vegan would help tackle the ongoing climate crisis. He hopes to encourage people to start abiding by plant-based lifestyles by offering delicious alternatives to meat.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackfruit Cafe — Angela Means

Angela Means, who played the role of Felisha in the hit movie Friday owns Jackfruit Cafe, a Santa Monica, Calif., staple that sells Thai curry, a cornmeal-crusted vegan fish cakes, and jackfruit tacos at a super affordable price, as per Black Doctor.

"“I leave here and I can’t wait to get back," the actress said. "I love what I’m doing.” That said, we can't wait to try it.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

These Celebrity Chefs Have Opened Vegan Restaurants, So Just Take Our Money Already

Why Veganuary Is the Perfect New Year’s Resolution for Reducing Your Impact in 2020

Ultimate Guide to the Best Vegan Meat Alternatives

More From Green Matters

  • CONNECT with Green Matters
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Green Matters Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.