From Olivia Rodrigo to Paul Rudd, Here Are Celebs Who Ate Vegan on ‘Hot Ones’By Lizzy Rosenberg
Jul. 8 2021, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
If you spend even a sliver of your time catching up on celebrity gossip, you’ve most likely watched Hot Ones — the competitive web series, hosted by Sean Evans from Complex, invites big name stars to test their spice tolerance, as they’re required to eat different levels of spicy hot wings while answering tough interview questions. Since the series first aired, a number of Hot Ones guests have opted to dine vegan, exercising their spice endurance while eating seitan or cauliflower wings.
And although this doesn’t mean they’re necessarily vegan or vegetarian full-time, it gives us hope that celebs are truly doing their part to better the planet. That said, here are a number of celebs that have opted to eat vegan on Hot Ones.
RZA
Wu-Tang Clan's RZA was the very first Hot Ones guest to dine vegan, though it's no surprise — the rapper has advocated for veganism for quite a while now, and he recently started issuing "Plant Grants" to fund vegan projects at Black-owned restaurants.
Natalie Portman
Black Swan star, Natalie Portman, has abided by an animal-free diet for years, so obviously, she chose to eat vegan wings on her episode of Hot Ones. At the start of the interview she was initially very humble about her spice tolerance, which we ultimately found was pretty high — but as you know, vegans appreciate a little spice every now and then.
Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer
Broad City duo Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are constantly speaking out about important issues from LGBT rights to voting laws, and now, we're finding out they also advocate for cruelty-free lifestyles. The two both ate plant-based on the show, washing down their vegan wings with almond milk, so needless to say, we're impressed as always.
Weird Al
Weird Al made a totally notweird decision in choosing to eat vegan on Hot Ones. Happy Cow reports Weird Al is "mostly vegan" with the exception of a cheese pizza every now and then.
Russell Brand
Although comedian Russell Brand is certainly controversial, we're glad to see he ate vegan on Hot Ones. In fact, per Live Kindly, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor hasn't eaten meat since he was 14 years old, and has been vegan since 2017. He says he was "nagged into veganism by society,"
Ricky Gervais
English actor, Ricky Gervais, has never confirmed whether or not he's vegan, but according to Totally Vegan Buzz, he advocates for animal rights on social media constantly. Since he also decided to go for the vegan wings on his episode of Hot Ones, we're going to assume he chooses to abstain from meat at least once in a while.
Thundercat
R&B king Thundercat ate meatless wings on Hot Ones — and that's because he is apparently a longtime vegan. According to Washington Post, the singer, songwriter, and bassist went vegan around the same time he stopped drinking alcohol several years ago, and he lost 100 pounds.
Alexa Chung
Writer, model, and fashion designer, Alexa Chung, opted for vegan nuggets during her time on Hot Ones, because she is — in fact — a strict vegetarian, as per Marie Claire UK. As you'd expect, she charmed all of us during her interview, and ultimately participated in the "last dab," where Evans prompts guests to add extra sauce — a truly team player.
Zoe Kravitz
High Fidelity actress Zoe Kravitz opted for meatless wings on the show, and although she said she used to be vegan and no longer abides by the lifestyle, she said she tries to eat mostly plant-based for the sake of the planet.
"I did grow up vegan, I'm not vegan anymore, but I'm trying to be better," she told Evans during her interview.
Jeff Goldblum
Universally loved Jeff Goldblum has been spotted at Veggie Grill and ate vegan on Hot Ones — so that's a win in our book. Sadly, per Are They Vegan, he isn't totally plant-based, but we love that he's willing to go meatless every so often.
Kristin Bell
It’s no surprise that longtime veg, Kristin Bell, opted for meatless wings. The Good Place actress has been vegetarian since she was 11 years old, per Insider, and vegan since 2012.
Vanessa Hudgens
We're all in this together, and so is HSM icon, Vanessa Hudgens. Celeb Answers reports that she isn't fully vegan, but she is pescatarian — meaning she eats fish, eggs, and dairy, but no land animal meat.
Paul Rudd
Yes, while Paul Rudd did his hilarious and legendary Hot Ones interview, he was eating vegan wings. "Who would have thought? Not me."
Maisie Williams
In addition to being trained in fencing, Maisie Williams is also fights animal injustice by being vegan. The Game Of Thrones star ate vegan cauliflower wings during her time on Hot Ones, and although she struggled, she successfully made it through.
Olivia Rodrigo
The 18-year-old singer opted for the “good 4 u” option in lieu of chicken wings during her time on Hot Ones. Although in the past, she has revealed her obsession with lumpia, basically a non-vegan Filipino egg roll, she may have since transitioned to a vegan lifestyle — or just opts for meatless whenever possible.
Billie Eilish
Gen Z queen and "bad guy" singer, Billie Eilish, made a nonchalant (but still very cool) debut as a vegan on Hot Ones. She told The Hill she's actually been vegan for seven years after finding out about the meat industry's ethics (or lack thereof).
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh has made countless videos about being vegetarian, so we weren't shocked to find the YouTube personality decided to eat plant-based wings on Hot Ones. Her spice tolerance was next to nothing, but she had a great interview nonetheless.
Anderson .Paak
Rapper and singer-songwriter, Anderson .Paak, not only killed it as a Hot Ones guest, but also ate vegan on the show. Before biting into a nugget, he double-checked to ensure everything was vegan. He hasn't spoken out much about veganism, but it seems as though he likely abides by a plant-based diet.
Pete Holmes
Comedian Pete Holmes' pick of poison was vegan wings on his episode of Hot Ones, and that's because he's apparently vegan. "As a vegan, i love animals. especially my high horse [sic]," he once said in a tweet, which — although it was a joke — seemed to hold some weight.
Steve-O
He may be a total prankster, but Steve-O was serous about choosing vegan wings. The Jackass alum has abided by a plant-based diet for years, after transitioning to a healthier lifestyle, according to Live Kindly.
Thomas Middleditch
Canadian actor, Thomas Middleditch, has admitted in the past that he's an "aspiring vegetarian," as per Live Kindly, so he won us over by ordering some vegan wings. We respect his meatless efforts, and hope that he becomes the vegetarian he aspires to be.