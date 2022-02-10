Memphis Zoo Responds to Billie Eilish-Backed Campaign to Free Two Senior Pandas

The musician announced her support by retweeting a tweet from In Defense of Animals, that called out the animal abuse at Memphis Zoo, and stated the intention to free these two pandas, who are “suffering devastating mental and physical diseases.” The tweet includes footage of YaYa and LeLe, which makes it clear how underweight the pandas are. And in some clips, you can see a panda walking around in a circle, over and over, likely a symptom of zoochosis, a form of psychosis common in zoo animals that results in abnormal behaviors.