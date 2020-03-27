"And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net," Fonda continued. "Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels. Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis — we need you and we hope you will join us.”