Sure, We Can Keep Fossil Fuels… If We End This One Other Industry

In the end, they concluded that the most viable, realistic, and effective path to take is the 15-year transition away from animal agriculture and toward plant-based diets. “If animal agriculture were phased out over 15 years and all other greenhouse-gas emissions were to continue unabated, the phase-out would create a 30-year pause in net greenhouse gas emissions and offset almost 70 percent of the heating effect of those emissions through the end of the century,” Brown said.