Top 10 Sustainable Fashion Moments of 2020

Even though most awards shows, concerts, and fashion weeks were either canceled or recorded remotely this year, there were still plenty of opportunities to make a fashion statement. As the unfortunate year 2020 fortunately nears its end, now is the perfect time to look back on some of 2020’s biggest sustainable fashion moments .

A celebrity wearing a vintage dress to one awards show or one brand ditching fur may not change the world. But actions like these remind fans how unsustainable the fashion industry is as a whole, and they certainly hold the power to ricochet into lasting change.

From celebrity red carpet appearances to brands making major changes, read on for 10 of our favorite eco-friendly fashion moments from the past year, in no particular order.