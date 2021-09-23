We always love to see celebrity investors put their money where their mouths are by investing in companies working to fight the climate crisis. This week, Leonardo DiCaprio did just that when he made investments in Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies creating lab-grown meat , aka cell-based, cultured, clean, cultivated, or slaughter-free meat.

Even though lab-grown meat is not yet available to purchase in stores or restaurants, we are getting closer and closer to a world where meat that does not hurt animals is the norm, thanks to the many cultured meat brands trying to innovate society away from the unsustainable and cruel animal agriculture industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in two lab-grown meat companies: Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms.

Source: Mosa Meat

On Sept. 22, Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he had partnered with two lab-grown meat companies, becoming an investor and advisor for both of them. One is Mosa Meat, a European food technology company known for making the first cultivated hamburger back in 2013. The company is still focused on creating the perfect lab-grown beef.

The other company, Aleph Farms, successfully grew a cultivated steak in a lab in 2018, and a ribeye in 2021. One of Aleph Farms’ techniques is using a plant-based matrix, aka textured soy protein scaffolds, to grow beef — pretty cool.

“One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system,” Leonardo DiCaprio said in a statement sent to Green Matters. “Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world’s demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production. I’m very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers.”