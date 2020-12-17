Eco-Friendly Gifts to Keep Things Zero Waste This Holiday Season

When thinking about zero-waste gifts to give your eco-conscious friend, the first ideas that come to mind are probably things like reusable straws, Mason jars, and bamboo to-go utensils… but most zero-wasters already have those items. Womp womp. So what’s the friend of a zero-waster to do?!

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to affordable environmentally-friendly gifts for the 2020 holiday season.