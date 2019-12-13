9 Holiday Gifts Your Zero-Waste Friend Will Appreciate

When it comes to gift-giving, it's the thought that counts — but a thoughtful gift can still cause unnecessary waste, which can cause a bit of stress for a zero-waster. One of the tenets of the zero-waste lifestyle is not buying things you don't need. So if you're planning to exchange gifts with someone doing their best to live sustainably, the kindest thing you can do is give your present some extra thought.

And even though there are so many gift guides around the Internet listing zero-waste present ideas, it's safe to say that your zero-waste friend probably already has a reusable water bottle, stainless steel straw, to-go coffee cup, cotton produce bags, and travel utensils.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to shower your zero-waste friend with love this holiday season — minus the waste. So, read on for nine gift ideas for your zero-waste friend. Just make sure to wrap any physical gifts with sustainable or upcycled wrapping materials!