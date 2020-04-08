How to Make a Face Mask In Under a Minute: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dr. Scott Segal of Wake Forest Baptist Health recently studied the efficacy of homemade masks. He told The New York Times that the best fabric for DIY face masks is one with a denser fabric weave (woven materials with smaller holes) and thick material. You can check how dense your fabric is by holding it up to the light — the less light that passes through, the better.

The best option is quilter’s cotton, according to Segal. If you don’t have quilter’s cotton, an everyday bandana, tea towel, or old T-shirt (just cut off everything above the armpits to make your fabric a rectangle or square) will work, too.

No matter what fabric you use, it’s recommended to layer it at least four times over, which will help filter out more particles.