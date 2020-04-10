These Hacks Can Save Your Plants — No Green Thumb Necessary!

No matter your level of green thumbery, being a plant parent has a way of testing you. Whether you’re working to salvage an indoor plant like aloe vera or cactus, or are tending to plants that attract butterflies and other pollinators, chances are something will go wrong at one point or another. That’s not to say you’re a bad plant lady, it’s just that gardening and taking care of plants can often be fickle.

Since nobody wants to lose their green babies to unfortunate mishaps like rot, mold, or flies, we’ve curated some mind-blowing hacks that are sure-fire ways to save your plants. These might not be your mother’s go-to gardening hacks, either. In fact, some of these tips are pretty off-the-beaten-track. However, they work!

Keep reading for some mind-blowing hacks to save your plants!