Vegan Candles: Why Some Aren't Plant-Based and Cruelty-Free

Although candles can easily be made without animal byproducts, not all of them are. According to LiveKindly, some companies use beeswax or stearic acid , which can be derived from animal fat, while others use goat's milk to solidify the wax and provide opacity. Candle companies are legally required to list ingredients, however, which will help you decipher vegan and non-vegan candles.

And while a number of candle ingredients may be technically vegan, some can be harmful to those humans as well as the environment. According to Vegan Friendly, some synthetic and natural substances used for color and fragrance can be dangerous, such as limonene, which can transform into formaldehyde. Some are also made from paraffin wax, which is a byproduct of gasoline, and can release harmful chemicals when burned.