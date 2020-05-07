Small Businesses Making Cloth Masks for Kids

While adults are finally adjusting to the CDC’s orders to wear cloth masks when going out in public, it’s understandably a little harder to explain to kids why cloth masks are necessary every time they go outside — especially as the weather is getting warmer.

One way to incentivize a child to actually keep their face mask on securely is to get them one they’ll actually enjoy wearing. Last month, we rounded up 10 small businesses selling cloth face masks — but to help get your kids on board and actually leave their mask in place, we’ve researched a few more businesses selling masks specifically designed for children, which are all designed to fit comfortably, and most of which come in fun designs.