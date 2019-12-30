How This New Company Is Taking the Waste Out of Restaurant Delivery

“I’ve always been very interested in reusables … And I just got to thinking, how can we deal with the main source of food service waste, which is takeout and delivery, in the way we as New Yorkers eat, which is basically GrubHub, Seamless, Caviar?” Farbiarz tells Green Matters over the phone.

“The vision here was to come up with a way of inviting customers in a way that didn’t make them change their habits radically. I wanted people to be able to sit in their house, order food, and get as much as they want. They don’t have to have a subscription where they can only have one reusable out at a time,” he continued. “If they want lo mein, they get lo mein. If they want to throw some dumplings in, great, we’ll just give you another reusable container. You want 20 reusable containers, we’ll give you 20. I really wanted to come up with a model that met people where they are and that made them feel like, ‘Yeah, this is just like the way I always order takeout. This is the way I order from GrubHub.’”