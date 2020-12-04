How to be more sustainable:

We know that not everyone who reads this is going to go full vegan or vegetarian, but eating even a little less meat is a great way to be more eco-friendly and health-conscious. Try Meatless Mondays or incorporate one or two plant-based meals every day. Cutting out red meat entirely, which has the highest environmental impact of any animal product, can be a boon to your heart and your planet.

