Here’s How Fracking Causes Water Pollution

Most of us have heard the term “ fracking ” and know that it has serious implications for our environment and, potentially, public health. However, ask anyone on the street to list those implications and you might not get much. It’s no one’s fault, either — fracking is a deeply complicated , flawed, and controversial process, so like most topics of controversy, there’s no wonder understanding it in full can be confusing. Search “fracking and water pollution” and it gets all the more complicated.

If you know that fracking is an environmental issue that is tied to water pollution, but aren’t sure of much more than that, here’s what you need to know about the relationship between the two.

