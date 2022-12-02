Even though all the food I eat is plant-based, and many of the ingredients I cook with are purchased with minimal packaging or locally-grown, there’s still something I can’t seem to get around: that anything I cook is directly powered by fossil fuels, because I have a gas stove.

Not only that, but there are negative health effects associated with the pollution produced by gas stoves — especially in teeny-tiny kitchens in teeny-tiny apartments like mine. But fortunately, I’ve found that there are a few ways to reduce a gas stove’s health risks, make them more efficient and eco-friendly, and emit less pollutants.