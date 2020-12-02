How to Recycle Used Motor Oil Instead of Trashing It

Aside from its obvious uses, motor oil actually has a number of other practical uses. Despite its many additives, used motor oil can be recycled and re-refined into a base stock for creating new batches of motor oil. It’s a process similar to the way crude oil is refined, and while it isn’t the best thing for the environment, it’s better than dumping it down a storm drain. According to the EPA, the used oil from one oil change can contaminate 1 million gallons of water if it finds its way into the water table.