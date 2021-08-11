Cruelty-Free, Eco-Friendly Skincare Brands for Sensitive Skin

Cocokind is a woman-owned, Asian-owned, cruelty-free, and fairly-priced skincare company. The brand has a number of sustainability initiatives, such as packaging its products in glass jars and sugarcane tubes, as well as measuring, auditing, and offsetting its emissions (including printing sustainability facts on its packaging).

Some of cocokind’s most popular skincare products include the ceramide barrier serum, oil to milk cleanser, and revitalizing eye cream. All products are vegan, except for a few that contain beeswax.