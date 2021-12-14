These Eco Hacks Ruled TikTok in 2021

According to Uswitch, the No. 1 eco-friendly TikTok hack of the year was creating ecobricks — a hashtag that had about 19,000,000 views on TikTok this year. Also known as bottle bricking, making ecobricks involves stuffing single-use plastic bottles with nonrecyclable trash that would otherwise go to landfill; the bottles eventually become so full and compressed that they can be used to build benches, buildings, and more.