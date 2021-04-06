Tips and Tricks to Make Sure You're Washing Dishes Sustainably

A dishwasher may not be in the cards right now, and if not, that's totally fine. But if you're washing your dishes by hand, be cognizant of how much water you're wasting. According to Progressive Pipestone, a faucet that's left running will use up to 5 gallons of water in a minute alone. So if you can, remember to turn off the faucet while you're scrubbing — and then turn it back on once your dish is ready for a quick rinse.