How to Start Going Zero Waste: 7 Steps for Beginners

When it comes to producing zero waste on the go, always being prepared is key. Consider putting together a DIY zero-waste kit that you can keep in your backpack or car when you are out for the day — we recommend always keeping a reusable tote bag, water bottle, cloth napkin, cutlery, and food container on hand, as well as a reusable cup and straw if you’re a coffee drinker. That way, you’ll easily be able to prevent yourself from accumulating disposable products throughout the day.