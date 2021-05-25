5 All-Natural and Eco-Friendly Hardwood Floor Cleaner Recipes

Water can do strange things when it comes to wood, which is why some people don’t like using it. According to the Master’s Craft Flooring Company, wood can swell if too much water is used, or shrink if too little is used and it dries out too quickly. It is precisely because of this warping effect that the folks at AHS suggest using a mix of cleaning vinegar and vegetable oil, instead of water, for cleaning wood floors. Simply fill a spray bottle with the concoction and get to work.