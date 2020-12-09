Smelly Pits? These Are the 10 Strongest Natural Deodorants

Curie is a clean, effective, and aluminum-free natural deodorant that comes in both a deodorant spray and a classic stick. And it really, really works. The brand’s deodorant sprays are formulated with probiotics, as well as witch hazel, sage oil, and triethyl citrate – a safe additive that Environmental Working Group (EWG) scores as a 1 in terms of safety. They’re also safe to use on any part of your body, from under your boobs, to your back – wherever you sweat.

Is it strong? Definitely. One reviewer wrote, “This is the best stick you will find, people [sic]! It took me months to find a natural deodorant I still didn’t stink in and after seeing Curie on Instagram, I had to try it… It’s not irritating and truly lasts longer than even Dove.”

Oh, and for an added bonus, their packaging is recyclable, and the spray is packaged in a non-aerosol bottle. You also have three signature scents to choose from, including: Orange Neroli, White Tea, and Grapefruit.