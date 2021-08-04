Luffas are more than just a mixed-up plastic ball of sponge you use in the shower. Real luffa comes from a gourd with tough, interwoven fibers that, once dried, becomes a useful and sustainable bath time tool for exfoliating dead skin, or a natural kitchen sponge.

In its raw unprocessed state, luffa, aka loofah, resembles an extra long zucchini. It’s easy to grow and after that, it’s simply a matter of understanding how to harvest your luffa into an all-natural sponge.