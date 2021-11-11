Silpats Are a Less Wasteful Way to Bake — but Are They Recyclable?

If you’ve ever had the privilege of using a silicone baking mat, often referred to as a Silpat (the Kleenex of silicone baking mats), then you know what a helpful tool they can be. With a silicone baking mat on hand, your bakes will come out fully cooked and completely unstuck.

As with any kitchen implement, however, silicone baking mats can wear out over time and may need to be replaced if they end up burnt or torn. But how does one recycle or dispose of a Silpat in the proper way? The answer might surprise you.