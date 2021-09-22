3 Easy, DIY Recipes for Making All-Natural Lip Gloss at Home

Though the flavors and appearance of DIY lip gloss recipes varies greatly, the majority of recipes presented below do have a few ingredients in common. According to Savvy Homemade , mint, lip-friendly essential oils, coconut oil, castor or olive oil , candelilla wax, and plant-based lecithin are all necessary elements of creating all-natural, vegan lip gloss at home.

The essential oils and mint are for flavoring, while the coconut, castor, and olive oils are for nourishment and easy application. All three oils glide on easily, though coconut oil works best for slow absorption and castor is good for moisturizing particularly dry lips. The lecithin replaces synthetic emulsifiers found in store-bought lip gloss and adds a pleasant creaminess to the balm. Finally, the candelilla wax is a vegan replacement for beeswax, which is used to protect lips from the elements.

Here are three easy recipes for all-natural lip gloss that you can make at home.