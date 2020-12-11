Period Underwear Is An Easy Zero-Waste Swap — Here Are 5 Options

As you’ll see below, period underwear is more of an upfront investment than disposable period supplies — the price of one pair of period undies could probably get you several boxes of pads or tampons. However, you can only use pads and tampons one time each, and period underwear can be used for several years.

As for exactly how much money you’ll save, that depends on how often you menstruate and how many disposable products you typically use for each period. According to menstrual care company Aisle, the average consumer saves around $750 over a five year period when they switch from single-use to reusable period products. Wowza!

Of course, there’s a barrier here for people who cannot afford the upfront investment, which can easily add up to be more than $100, since several pairs are needed — but if you can afford the investment, it’s worth it.

Not to mention, period underwear is far more comfortable than a single-use pad. They feel more like you’re just wearing undies, and less like you’re wearing an adult diaper.