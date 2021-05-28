How Coffee Grounds Can Boost Your Garden's Health

As it turns out, coffee isn’t just for waking yourself up in the morning, it’s also a time-tested tool for the backyard gardener. That caffeine boost can help improve garden soil and minimize waste at the same time. Some home gardeners are likely familiar with using coffee grounds as fertilizer, but might be wondering what other benefits coffee has for the home garden other than composting?

Coffee grounds have many applications in the home garden. They are an effective fertilizer, an essential component of compost, and a means for keeping certain pests away from your prized begonias. You just have to understand how and when to utilize them correctly.

Adding coffee grounds to compost has several benefits.

Coffee grounds are high in nitrogen, which is an essential nutrient when it comes to creating fertile garden soil. Composting works by creating conditions that promote the growth of helpful aerobic bacteria. To create a solid compost pile, you need four things: greens, browns, air, and moisture. Coffee grounds, rich as they are with nitrogen, are part of the greens category. Included with them are fruit and veggie scraps, eggshells, and bread.

Coffee filters, while part of the browns equation, can also help build a healthier compost over time. If you plan on using both coffee and filters in your compost pile, make certain that your coffee filters are actually compostable, and that your browns and greens are in about equal distribution. It will take time, but the resultant fertilizer you get from using old coffee grounds will make your soil healthier than it would be otherwise, especially if you plant in the same patch of ground year after year.

Article continues below advertisement

If you don’t drink coffee or have it at home, you can still take advantage of the grounds. According to Backyard Boss, you can get free coffee grounds from your local Starbucks just by asking. Many branches actually put out the spent grounds in bags for customers to take throughout the day. It’s a great way to conserve waste and utilize a very handy source of nitrogen.

Source: Getty Images