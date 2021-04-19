Our Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning Guide For Earth Day

Greenwashing is a marketing technique that companies use to wrongfully frame something as eco-friendly. According to Green That Life, companies have quite a bit of leeway in terms of advertising that products are environmentally-friendly — though that isn't always the case. Certain products may be highlighted as "green" or "clean," but oftentimes, they're filled with cancer-causing ingredients that will inevitably harm you and the environment.

How can we avoid succumbing to greenwashing techniques? First, check the labels for potentially harmful ingredients — if a product contains those ingredients, it's best to stay away from that brand altogether. You can also look up certifications, ratings, and guides from reputable watchdog organizations, such as EWG , Ecocert , and Clean Water Action . The Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice label also indicates the safety of many household products.

“U.S. law allows manufacturers of cleaning products to use almost any ingredient they wish, including known carcinogens and substances that can harm fetal and infant development," according to EWG . "And the government doesn’t review the safety of products before they’re sold."

While this implies something definitely needs to change, it's important to stick to our guns, and stay informed. Nonetheless, keep reading for our favorite actually clean cleaning products.