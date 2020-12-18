Zero-Waste Swaps That Can Save You Money

This one is also pretty elementary. Cooking food at home is a great way to save money and takeout containers almost always end up at a landfill. Cooking at home is also a way to be more self-sustainable and economical. You can plan out your meals, invest in some reusable containers, and be able to save far more than you would eating out three times a week.

Eating at home will also allow you to make healthier meals as well. You’ll cook it, so you’ll know what goes into it. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, this makes it far easier to eat what you choose rather than hem and haw over what might or might not be in that takeout dish. It’s the best swap for your wallet, your body, and the planet. We might add also, that being vegan is actually one of the keys to living a zero-waste lifestyle. Just some food for thought.