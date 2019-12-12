Vegetarian vs. Vegan: What's the Difference?

On a vegan or plant-based diet, you are completely removing cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics from your food, since the only foods to contain cholesterol or hormones — which can negatively impact our bodies — are meat, eggs, and dairy. And since most animals in the agriculture industry are fed antibiotics (only organic meat, eggs, and dairy come from animals who were not fed antibiotics), most of the animals we eat were regularly fed antibiotics before slaughter.

By removing cholesterol-rich foods from your diet and replacing them with plant foods, you lower your risk of getting a variety of common conditions, including pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and heart disease. For most people, eating a vegan diet that focuses more on whole foods and less on processed foods will be even more effective in preventing and reversing disease.

Vegetarians get some of the same health benefits that vegans experience; however, to a lesser extent, since they're still consuming eggs and dairy. Unfortunately for vegetarians, eggs and dairy products also contain cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics, as well as high levels of saturated fat (except for low-fat dairy products). Interestingly, about two-thirds of the world is lactose intolerant. That may sound high, but it makes sense when you realize that milk is actually breast milk that a lactating cow is producing for her baby calf. For that reason, eliminating dairy when transitioning from a vegetarian to a vegan diet yields positive health effects for many people, such as clearing up breakouts and eliminating stomachaches after meals that contain dairy.